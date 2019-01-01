ProSomnus Stock (NASDAQ:OSA), Quotes and News Summary

ProSomnus Stock (NASDAQ: OSA) stock price, news, charts, stock research, profile.
|Open1.190
|Close1.190
|Vol / Avg.88.974K / 30.746K
|Mkt Cap19.109M
|Day Range1.100 - 1.190
|52 Wk Range0.910 - 9.290
|Q3 2023
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
(EXPECTED)2023-11-13
|REV
|Q2 2023
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
|-0.310
|-0.010
|0.3000
|REV
|6.560M
|6.934M
|374.000K
You can purchase shares of ProSomnus (NASDAQ: OSA) through any online brokerage.
Other companies in ProSomnus’s space includes: ENDRA Life Sciences (NASDAQ:NDRA), Vapotherm (NYSE:VAPO), Predictive Oncology (NASDAQ:POAI), Venus Concept (NASDAQ:VERO) and Talis Biomedical (NASDAQ:TLIS).
The latest price target for ProSomnus (NASDAQ: OSA) was reported by Roth MKM on Tuesday, April 18, 2023. The analyst firm set a price target for 9.00 expecting OSA to rise to within 12 months (a possible 656.30% upside). 2 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The stock price for ProSomnus (NASDAQ: OSA) is $1.19 last updated September 15, 2023 at 8:00 PM UTC.
There are no upcoming dividends for ProSomnus.
ProSomnus’s Q3 earnings are confirmed for Monday, November 13, 2023.
There is no upcoming split for ProSomnus.
ProSomnus is in the Health Care sector and Health Care Equipment & Supplies industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.
