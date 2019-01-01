QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/40.3K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
0.03 - 0.1
Mkt Cap
2.8M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
-
EPS
0
Shares
56.7M
Outstanding
There is no Press for this Ticker
Orestone Mining Corp is a mineral exploration company. The principal business activity of the company is the exploration of mineral properties. The company holds an interest in the Captain Property and the Resguardo Property. The group operates in the geographical segments of Canada and Chile.

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Orestone Mining Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Orestone Mining (ORESF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Orestone Mining (OTCPK: ORESF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Orestone Mining's (ORESF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Orestone Mining.

Q

What is the target price for Orestone Mining (ORESF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Orestone Mining

Q

Current Stock Price for Orestone Mining (ORESF)?

A

The stock price for Orestone Mining (OTCPK: ORESF) is $0.049 last updated Thu Feb 17 2022 16:18:30 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Orestone Mining (ORESF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Orestone Mining.

Q

When is Orestone Mining (OTCPK:ORESF) reporting earnings?

A

Orestone Mining does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Orestone Mining (ORESF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Orestone Mining.

Q

What sector and industry does Orestone Mining (ORESF) operate in?

A

Orestone Mining is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.