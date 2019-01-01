QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/6.3K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
0.23 - 0.56
Mkt Cap
154.3M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
-
Shares
670.9M
Outstanding
There is no Press for this Ticker
Open Orphan PLC is a European-focussed, rare and orphan drug consulting services platform. The company consists of four elements: a European clinical research organisation and consultancy; an orphan drug services business; a Virtual Rep and Data Access Platform consisting of physicians and key opinion leaders; and a Health Data Platform to partner with Patient Advocacy Groups. The company is targeting rapid growth in one of the fastest growing sectors in the global pharmaceutical industry targeting under-supplied treatment for life threatening or very serious diseases and rare disorders.

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Open Orphan Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Open Orphan (OPORF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Open Orphan (OTCPK: OPORF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Open Orphan's (OPORF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Open Orphan.

Q

What is the target price for Open Orphan (OPORF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Open Orphan

Q

Current Stock Price for Open Orphan (OPORF)?

A

The stock price for Open Orphan (OTCPK: OPORF) is $0.23 last updated Tue Jan 25 2022 18:14:59 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Open Orphan (OPORF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Open Orphan.

Q

When is Open Orphan (OTCPK:OPORF) reporting earnings?

A

Open Orphan does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Open Orphan (OPORF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Open Orphan.

Q

What sector and industry does Open Orphan (OPORF) operate in?

A

Open Orphan is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.