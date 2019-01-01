QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
6.45 - 7.05
Vol / Avg.
8.5K/8.5K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
5.5 - 10.2
Mkt Cap
5.3B
Payout Ratio
-
Open
6.48
P/E
-
Shares
822.3M
Outstanding
There is no Press for this Ticker

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Oxford Nanopore Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Oxford Nanopore (ONTTF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Oxford Nanopore (OTCPK: ONTTF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Oxford Nanopore's (ONTTF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Oxford Nanopore.

Q

What is the target price for Oxford Nanopore (ONTTF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Oxford Nanopore

Q

Current Stock Price for Oxford Nanopore (ONTTF)?

A

The stock price for Oxford Nanopore (OTCPK: ONTTF) is $6.45 last updated Today at 8:19:47 PM.

Q

Does Oxford Nanopore (ONTTF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Oxford Nanopore.

Q

When is Oxford Nanopore (OTCPK:ONTTF) reporting earnings?

A

Oxford Nanopore does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Oxford Nanopore (ONTTF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Oxford Nanopore.

Q

What sector and industry does Oxford Nanopore (ONTTF) operate in?

A

Oxford Nanopore is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.