Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/3.8K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
19.31 - 19.31
Mkt Cap
-
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
-
EPS
0.42
Shares
71.8M
Outstanding
There is no Press for this Ticker
One Software Technologies Ltd provides computer services. The company provides a solution on Digital Solutions, Cloud, Cyber ??and Security, Infrastructure, ERP, CRM, BI and Professional Services. It serves governmental, education, Industry and Trade, Technology and High-Tech, finance, insurance, and retail industries.

One Software Technologies Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy One Software Technologies (ONSTF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of One Software Technologies (OTCPK: ONSTF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are One Software Technologies's (ONSTF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for One Software Technologies.

Q

What is the target price for One Software Technologies (ONSTF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for One Software Technologies

Q

Current Stock Price for One Software Technologies (ONSTF)?

A

The stock price for One Software Technologies (OTCPK: ONSTF) is $ last updated Thu Jan 01 1970 00:00:00 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does One Software Technologies (ONSTF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for One Software Technologies.

Q

When is One Software Technologies (OTCPK:ONSTF) reporting earnings?

A

One Software Technologies does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is One Software Technologies (ONSTF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for One Software Technologies.

Q

What sector and industry does One Software Technologies (ONSTF) operate in?

A

One Software Technologies is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.