|Q1 2022
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-05-11
|REV
|Q4 2021
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
|-0.530
|-0.500
|0.0300
|REV
|218.870M
|230.214M
|11.344M
|Date
|Analyst Firm
|Analyst Name
|Action
|Rating
|Action Price
|Prior Price
|Target
You can purchase shares of 1Life Healthcare (NASDAQ: ONEM) through any online brokerage.
Other companies in 1Life Healthcare’s space includes: CVS Health (NYSE:CVS), Chemed (NYSE:CHE), Signify Health (NYSE:SGFY), LHC Group (NASDAQ:LHCG) and Agiliti (NYSE:AGTI).
The latest price target for 1Life Healthcare (NASDAQ: ONEM) was reported by Morgan Stanley on February 24, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 14.00 expecting ONEM to rise to within 12 months (a possible 43.44% upside). 23 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The stock price for 1Life Healthcare (NASDAQ: ONEM) is $9.76 last updated Today at 9:00:02 PM.
There are no upcoming dividends for 1Life Healthcare.
1Life Healthcare’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 11, 2022.
There is no upcoming split for 1Life Healthcare.
1Life Healthcare is in the Health Care sector and Health Care Providers & Services industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.