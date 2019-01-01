QQQ
Range
7.64 - 9.79
Vol / Avg.
5.2M/2.7M
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
9.09 - 54.63
Mkt Cap
1.9B
Payout Ratio
-
Open
7.7
P/E
-
EPS
-0.51
Shares
190.9M
Outstanding
Sector: Health Care.Industry: Health Care Providers & Services
1Life Healthcare Inc is a membership-based health care platform. It offers digital health. The company generates revenue through software subscription by providing it to consumers, employers, health networks and insurers.

Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-05-11
REV
Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS-0.530-0.500 0.0300
REV218.870M230.214M11.344M

1Life Healthcare Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy 1Life Healthcare (ONEM) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of 1Life Healthcare (NASDAQ: ONEM) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are 1Life Healthcare's (ONEM) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for 1Life Healthcare (ONEM) stock?

A

The latest price target for 1Life Healthcare (NASDAQ: ONEM) was reported by Morgan Stanley on February 24, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 14.00 expecting ONEM to rise to within 12 months (a possible 43.44% upside). 23 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for 1Life Healthcare (ONEM)?

A

The stock price for 1Life Healthcare (NASDAQ: ONEM) is $9.76 last updated Today at 9:00:02 PM.

Q

Does 1Life Healthcare (ONEM) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for 1Life Healthcare.

Q

When is 1Life Healthcare (NASDAQ:ONEM) reporting earnings?

A

1Life Healthcare’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 11, 2022.

Q

Is 1Life Healthcare (ONEM) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for 1Life Healthcare.

Q

What sector and industry does 1Life Healthcare (ONEM) operate in?

A

1Life Healthcare is in the Health Care sector and Health Care Providers & Services industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.