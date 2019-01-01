Rosneft Oil Co is an integrated oil and gas company in which the Russian government is a majority shareholder. The company explores, produces, refines, transports, and sells oil and gas. The majority of revenue is generated from its oil segment, where crude and refined products are sold to international and domestic markets. Upstream, Rosneft's exploration and production is concentrated in Central Russia, with other fields throughout the country. The majority of its crude oil is exported to Europe and Asia. Downstream, the company has several refineries across Russia, which sell refined products to European and Russian markets. This includes many of Rosneft's filling stations, where the company captures additional revenue from gasoline and diesel fuel sales.