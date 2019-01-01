Organto Foods Inc is an integrated provider of branded, private label and bulk distributed organic and non-GMO fruit and vegetable products using a strategic asset-light business model to serve a growing socially responsible and health-conscious consumer around the globe. The company provides various products including avocados, bananas, blueberries, mango, asparagus, ginger and fresh cut herbs amongst others, marketed in bulk and private label formats and under its signature I AM Organic and fresh Organic Choice branded product offerings. Organto's business model is rooted in its commitment to sustainable business practices focused on environmental responsibility and a commitment to the communities where it operates, its people and its shareholders.