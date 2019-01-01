QQQ
Range
0.11 - 0.11
Vol / Avg.
1.1K/12.2K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
0.11 - 0.44
Mkt Cap
31.1M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
0.11
P/E
-
EPS
-0.01
Shares
279M
Outstanding
Organto Foods Inc is an integrated provider of branded, private label and bulk distributed organic and non-GMO fruit and vegetable products using a strategic asset-light business model to serve a growing socially responsible and health-conscious consumer around the globe. The company provides various products including avocados, bananas, blueberries, mango, asparagus, ginger and fresh cut herbs amongst others, marketed in bulk and private label formats and under its signature I AM Organic and fresh Organic Choice branded product offerings. Organto's business model is rooted in its commitment to sustainable business practices focused on environmental responsibility and a commitment to the communities where it operates, its people and its shareholders.

Organto Foods Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Organto Foods (OGOFF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Organto Foods (OTCQB: OGOFF) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are Organto Foods's (OGOFF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Organto Foods.

Q

What is the target price for Organto Foods (OGOFF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Organto Foods

Q

Current Stock Price for Organto Foods (OGOFF)?

A

The stock price for Organto Foods (OTCQB: OGOFF) is $0.11136 last updated Today at 5:42:33 PM.

Q

Does Organto Foods (OGOFF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Organto Foods.

Q

When is Organto Foods (OTCQB:OGOFF) reporting earnings?

A

Organto Foods does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Organto Foods (OGOFF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Organto Foods.

Q

What sector and industry does Organto Foods (OGOFF) operate in?

A

Organto Foods is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCQB.