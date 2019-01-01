QQQ
Analyst Ratings

iShares S&P 100 ETF Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy iShares S&P 100 ETF (OEF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF (ARCA: OEF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are iShares S&P 100 ETF's (OEF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for iShares S&P 100 ETF.

Q

What is the target price for iShares S&P 100 ETF (OEF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for iShares S&P 100 ETF

Q

Current Stock Price for iShares S&P 100 ETF (OEF)?

A

The stock price for iShares S&P 100 ETF (ARCA: OEF) is $196.79 last updated Today at 8:59:59 PM.

Q

Does iShares S&P 100 ETF (OEF) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.56 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on October 2, 2018 to stockholders of record on September 26, 2018.

Q

When is iShares S&P 100 ETF (ARCA:OEF) reporting earnings?

A

iShares S&P 100 ETF does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is iShares S&P 100 ETF (OEF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for iShares S&P 100 ETF.

Q

What sector and industry does iShares S&P 100 ETF (OEF) operate in?

A

iShares S&P 100 ETF is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the ARCA.