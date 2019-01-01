QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/3.1K
Div / Yield
0.17/1.80%
52 Wk
9.01 - 11.6
Mkt Cap
3.9B
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
-
Shares
408.8M
Outstanding
Orica is a leading global manufacturer and supplier of chemicals and explosives, primarily to the mining industry. It has operations in 50 countries across six continents. Mining services is the lone growth engine now that the chemicals business has been sold. Orica has an approximate 28% share of the global commercial explosives market. It provides resins, steel bolts, and other products for underground mining and tunnelling though this business is being sold. It also supplies chemicals such as sodium cyanide to the mining industry.

Analyst Ratings

DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Orica Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Orica (OCLDF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Orica (OTCPK: OCLDF) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are Orica's (OCLDF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Orica.

Q

What is the target price for Orica (OCLDF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Orica

Q

Current Stock Price for Orica (OCLDF)?

A

The stock price for Orica (OTCPK: OCLDF) is $9.63 last updated Tue Dec 28 2021 16:19:25 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Orica (OCLDF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Orica.

Q

When is Orica (OTCPK:OCLDF) reporting earnings?

A

Orica does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Orica (OCLDF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Orica.

Q

What sector and industry does Orica (OCLDF) operate in?

A

Orica is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.