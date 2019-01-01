QQQ
Range
17.18 - 17.86
Vol / Avg.
1.1M/1.6M
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
15.53 - 22.99
Mkt Cap
4.2B
Payout Ratio
-
Open
17.41
P/E
-
EPS
0.06
Shares
237.2M
Outstanding
Sector: Health Care.Industry: Health Care Equipment & Supplies
Ortho Clinical Diagnostics Holdings PLC offers in vitro diagnostics solutions and services. It provides diagnostic testing solutions to the clinical laboratory and transfusion medicine communities. The company operates through three geographic segments such as Americas, EMEA, Greater China, and Other. Americas segment generates most of the revenue for the firm.

Earnings

Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-05-04
REV
Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS0.1500.180 0.0300
REV521.170M521.000M-170.000K

Analyst Ratings

Ortho Clinical Diagnostic Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Ortho Clinical Diagnostic (OCDX) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Ortho Clinical Diagnostic (NASDAQ: OCDX) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are Ortho Clinical Diagnostic's (OCDX) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Ortho Clinical Diagnostic (OCDX) stock?

A

The latest price target for Ortho Clinical Diagnostic (NASDAQ: OCDX) was reported by Evercore ISI Group on February 17, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 21.00 expecting OCDX to rise to within 12 months (a possible 17.98% upside). 9 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Ortho Clinical Diagnostic (OCDX)?

A

The stock price for Ortho Clinical Diagnostic (NASDAQ: OCDX) is $17.8 last updated Today at 9:00:03 PM.

Q

Does Ortho Clinical Diagnostic (OCDX) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Ortho Clinical Diagnostic.

Q

When is Ortho Clinical Diagnostic (NASDAQ:OCDX) reporting earnings?

A

Ortho Clinical Diagnostic’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 4, 2022.

Q

Is Ortho Clinical Diagnostic (OCDX) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Ortho Clinical Diagnostic.

Q

What sector and industry does Ortho Clinical Diagnostic (OCDX) operate in?

A

Ortho Clinical Diagnostic is in the Health Care sector and Health Care Equipment & Supplies industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.