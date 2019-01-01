ObsEva (NASDAQ:OBSV), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Earnings Date
ObsEva (NASDAQ:OBSV) reported its Q1 earnings results on Tuesday, May 17, 2022 at 01:00 AM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
ObsEva beat estimated earnings by 30.0%, reporting an EPS of $-0.14 versus an estimate of $-0.2.
Revenue was up $2.23 million from the same period last year.
Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.03 which was followed by a 3.42% drop in the share price the next day.
ObsEva (OBSV) is scheduled to report earnings on August 4, 2022. The last reported earnings were for reported on May 17, 2022 for Q1.
The Actual EPS was $-0.61, which missed the estimate of $-0.45.
The Actual Revenue was $2K, which beat the estimate of $0K.
