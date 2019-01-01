ObsEva (NASDAQ:OBSV), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Earnings Recap

ObsEva (NASDAQ:OBSV) reported its Q1 earnings results on Tuesday, May 17, 2022 at 01:00 AM.

Earnings

ObsEva beat estimated earnings by 30.0%, reporting an EPS of $-0.14 versus an estimate of $-0.2.

Revenue was up $2.23 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.03 which was followed by a 3.42% drop in the share price the next day.

