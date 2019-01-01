QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/1K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
0.1 - 0.1
Mkt Cap
2.3M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
-
EPS
-0.01
Shares
22.7M
Outstanding
There is no Press for this Ticker
Fort St James Nickel Corp is a Canadian based mineral exploration company. It is engaged in the acquisition, evaluation, and exploration of mineral properties in North America. It explores for gold, zinc, lead, copper, silver and other minerals. The company's properties include the Kilometer Property in British Columbia and the Porcupine Property in New Brunswick.

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Fort St James Nickel Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Fort St James Nickel (OARFF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Fort St James Nickel (OTCPK: OARFF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Fort St James Nickel's (OARFF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Fort St James Nickel.

Q

What is the target price for Fort St James Nickel (OARFF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Fort St James Nickel

Q

Current Stock Price for Fort St James Nickel (OARFF)?

A

The stock price for Fort St James Nickel (OTCPK: OARFF) is $0.1027 last updated Fri Jan 21 2022 16:00:19 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Fort St James Nickel (OARFF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Fort St James Nickel.

Q

When is Fort St James Nickel (OTCPK:OARFF) reporting earnings?

A

Fort St James Nickel does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Fort St James Nickel (OARFF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Fort St James Nickel.

Q

What sector and industry does Fort St James Nickel (OARFF) operate in?

A

Fort St James Nickel is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.