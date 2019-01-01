QQQ
Sector: Industrials.Industry: Road & Rail
National Express Group PLC is a public transport operator domiciled in the United Kingdom. The company organises itself into four segments: U.K. bus and coach operations, German rail, North America, and ALSA. North America, which contributes the largest portion of company revenue, operates school buses and transport services in the United States and Canada. ALSA, the next- largest segment, operates bus and coach services.

National Express Group Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy National Express Group (NXPGY) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of National Express Group (OTCPK: NXPGY) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are National Express Group's (NXPGY) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for National Express Group.

Q

What is the target price for National Express Group (NXPGY) stock?

A

There is no analysis for National Express Group

Q

Current Stock Price for National Express Group (NXPGY)?

A

The stock price for National Express Group (OTCPK: NXPGY) is $ last updated Thu Jan 01 1970 00:00:00 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does National Express Group (NXPGY) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.09 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on Invalid DateTime to stockholders of record on September 7, 2011.

Q

When is National Express Group (OTCPK:NXPGY) reporting earnings?

A

National Express Group does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is National Express Group (NXPGY) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for National Express Group.

Q

What sector and industry does National Express Group (NXPGY) operate in?

A

National Express Group is in the Industrials sector and Road & Rail industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.