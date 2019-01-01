|Date
|Analyst Firm
|Analyst Name
|Action
|Rating
|Action Price
|Prior Price
|Target
You can purchase shares of Next Meats Holdings (OTCPK: NXMH) through any online brokerage.
There are no as such competitors for Next Meats Holdings.
There is no analysis for Next Meats Holdings
The stock price for Next Meats Holdings (OTCPK: NXMH) is $0.9 last updated Today at 8:42:14 PM.
There are no upcoming dividends for Next Meats Holdings.
Next Meats Holdings does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.
There is no upcoming split for Next Meats Holdings.
Next Meats Holdings is in the Consumer Staples sector and Food Products industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.