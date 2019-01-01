QQQ
Sector: Consumer Staples.Industry: Food Products
Next Meats Holdings Inc, formerly Turnkey Solutions Inc is a shell company.

Next Meats Holdings Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Next Meats Holdings (NXMH) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Next Meats Holdings (OTCPK: NXMH) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Next Meats Holdings's (NXMH) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Next Meats Holdings.

Q

What is the target price for Next Meats Holdings (NXMH) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Next Meats Holdings

Q

Current Stock Price for Next Meats Holdings (NXMH)?

A

The stock price for Next Meats Holdings (OTCPK: NXMH) is $0.9 last updated Today at 8:42:14 PM.

Q

Does Next Meats Holdings (NXMH) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Next Meats Holdings.

Q

When is Next Meats Holdings (OTCPK:NXMH) reporting earnings?

A

Next Meats Holdings does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Next Meats Holdings (NXMH) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Next Meats Holdings.

Q

What sector and industry does Next Meats Holdings (NXMH) operate in?

A

Next Meats Holdings is in the Consumer Staples sector and Food Products industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.