Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/3.1K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
1.01 - 7.11
Mkt Cap
510.9M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
46.51
Shares
317.3M
Outstanding
Nuix Ltd is engaged in providing software-related services. It is engaged in the development and distribution of software. The company provides services to advisory firms, litigation support vendors, corporations, government and law enforcement agencies. Its products include Nuix Discover, Nuix Investigate, and Nuix Workstation among others. The group's revenue primarily consists of license fees from customers' right to use the software. Its customers are located in the regions of Asia Pacific, the Americas, and Europe, Middle East and Africa.

Nuix Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Nuix (NXLLF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Nuix (OTCPK: NXLLF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Nuix's (NXLLF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Nuix.

Q

What is the target price for Nuix (NXLLF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Nuix

Q

Current Stock Price for Nuix (NXLLF)?

A

The stock price for Nuix (OTCPK: NXLLF) is $1.61 last updated Mon Dec 13 2021 15:29:58 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Nuix (NXLLF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Nuix.

Q

When is Nuix (OTCPK:NXLLF) reporting earnings?

A

Nuix does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Nuix (NXLLF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Nuix.

Q

What sector and industry does Nuix (NXLLF) operate in?

A

Nuix is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.