Nuix Ltd is engaged in providing software-related services. It is engaged in the development and distribution of software. The company provides services to advisory firms, litigation support vendors, corporations, government and law enforcement agencies. Its products include Nuix Discover, Nuix Investigate, and Nuix Workstation among others. The group's revenue primarily consists of license fees from customers' right to use the software. Its customers are located in the regions of Asia Pacific, the Americas, and Europe, Middle East and Africa.