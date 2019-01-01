QQQ
There is no Press for this Ticker
NexGen Mining Inc is engaged in the acquisition, exploration, and development of frac sand and mining properties. Its project portfolio includes Paradise Peak Mine, Old Dominion Mine, Koegel Hills Property, Four Mile Basin Gold Property, Gold Star Property, and Pyramid Mine.

NexGen Mining Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy NexGen Mining (NXGM) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of NexGen Mining (OTCPK: NXGM) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are NexGen Mining's (NXGM) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for NexGen Mining.

Q

What is the target price for NexGen Mining (NXGM) stock?

A

There is no analysis for NexGen Mining

Q

Current Stock Price for NexGen Mining (NXGM)?

A

The stock price for NexGen Mining (OTCPK: NXGM) is $0.045 last updated Wed Feb 23 2022 16:47:33 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does NexGen Mining (NXGM) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for NexGen Mining.

Q

When is NexGen Mining (OTCPK:NXGM) reporting earnings?

A

NexGen Mining does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is NexGen Mining (NXGM) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for NexGen Mining.

Q

What sector and industry does NexGen Mining (NXGM) operate in?

A

NexGen Mining is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.