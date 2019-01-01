QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
10.5 - 10.63
Vol / Avg.
1.7K/7.9K
Div / Yield
0.63/5.86%
52 Wk
5.51 - 12.16
Mkt Cap
2.3B
Payout Ratio
38.96
Open
10.5
P/E
6.66
EPS
0.74
Shares
217.9M
Outstanding
There is no Press for this Ticker
Northwest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust provides investors with access to a portfolio of high-quality healthcare real estate. The company provides investors exposure to a well-diversified portfolio of healthcare real estate located in the greater areas of cities such as Australasia, Brazil, Germany, and Canada of which Australasia derives a majority of revenue to the company.

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Northwest Healthcare REIT Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Northwest Healthcare REIT (NWHUF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Northwest Healthcare REIT (OTC: NWHUF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Northwest Healthcare REIT's (NWHUF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Northwest Healthcare REIT.

Q

What is the target price for Northwest Healthcare REIT (NWHUF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Northwest Healthcare REIT

Q

Current Stock Price for Northwest Healthcare REIT (NWHUF)?

A

The stock price for Northwest Healthcare REIT (OTC: NWHUF) is $10.63 last updated Today at 7:55:36 PM.

Q

Does Northwest Healthcare REIT (NWHUF) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.05 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on November 15, 2018 to stockholders of record on October 30, 2018.

Q

When is Northwest Healthcare REIT (OTC:NWHUF) reporting earnings?

A

Northwest Healthcare REIT does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Northwest Healthcare REIT (NWHUF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Northwest Healthcare REIT.

Q

What sector and industry does Northwest Healthcare REIT (NWHUF) operate in?

A

Northwest Healthcare REIT is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTC.