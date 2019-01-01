QQQ
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/31.6K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
0 - 0.32
Mkt Cap
53.5M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
-
Shares
6.8B
Outstanding
New Focus Auto Tech Holdings Ltd is engaged in production of environmentally friendly automotive lighting and automotive electronic power products (manufacturing business) as well as sales of automobile, provision of after sales services and distribution of automobile insurance and financial products (the automotive dealership and services business), with an aim to providing automobile consumers with products and services with premium performance-price ratio. Its segments include Manufacturing Business; Wholesale Business; and Automobile Dealership and Service Business. It derives majority of the revenue from the manufacture and sale of automobile accessories. It operates in PRC, America, Europe and Asia Pacific.

New Focus Auto Tech Hldgs Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy New Focus Auto Tech Hldgs (NWFAF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of New Focus Auto Tech Hldgs (OTCPK: NWFAF) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are New Focus Auto Tech Hldgs's (NWFAF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for New Focus Auto Tech Hldgs.

Q

What is the target price for New Focus Auto Tech Hldgs (NWFAF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for New Focus Auto Tech Hldgs

Q

Current Stock Price for New Focus Auto Tech Hldgs (NWFAF)?

A

The stock price for New Focus Auto Tech Hldgs (OTCPK: NWFAF) is $0.0079 last updated Wed Feb 23 2022 18:46:17 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does New Focus Auto Tech Hldgs (NWFAF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for New Focus Auto Tech Hldgs.

Q

When is New Focus Auto Tech Hldgs (OTCPK:NWFAF) reporting earnings?

A

New Focus Auto Tech Hldgs does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is New Focus Auto Tech Hldgs (NWFAF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for New Focus Auto Tech Hldgs.

Q

What sector and industry does New Focus Auto Tech Hldgs (NWFAF) operate in?

A

New Focus Auto Tech Hldgs is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.