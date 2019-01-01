New Focus Auto Tech Holdings Ltd is engaged in production of environmentally friendly automotive lighting and automotive electronic power products (manufacturing business) as well as sales of automobile, provision of after sales services and distribution of automobile insurance and financial products (the automotive dealership and services business), with an aim to providing automobile consumers with products and services with premium performance-price ratio. Its segments include Manufacturing Business; Wholesale Business; and Automobile Dealership and Service Business. It derives majority of the revenue from the manufacture and sale of automobile accessories. It operates in PRC, America, Europe and Asia Pacific.