Novus Holdings Ltd services South Africa and the African continent through its print production of all short to long run requirements of educational materials, magazines, retail inserts, catalogs, books, newspapers, commercial work, as well as security and digital printing. The company's reportable segment comprises of Printing, Packaging, and Tissue segments. Novus Holdings is committed to making a sustainable difference in the communities in which it operates, as well as driving skills development and transformation within the industry. Most of the firm's revenue gets derived from the Printing segment.