There is no Press for this Ticker

Analyst Ratings

DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Nuveen Short-Term REIT ETF Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Nuveen Short-Term REIT ETF (NURE) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Nuveen Short-Term REIT ETF (BATS: NURE) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are Nuveen Short-Term REIT ETF's (NURE) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Nuveen Short-Term REIT ETF.

Q

What is the target price for Nuveen Short-Term REIT ETF (NURE) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Nuveen Short-Term REIT ETF

Q

Current Stock Price for Nuveen Short-Term REIT ETF (NURE)?

A

The stock price for Nuveen Short-Term REIT ETF (BATS: NURE) is $36.78 last updated Today at 8:16:34 PM.

Q

Does Nuveen Short-Term REIT ETF (NURE) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.20 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on June 29, 2018 to stockholders of record on June 26, 2018.

Q

When is Nuveen Short-Term REIT ETF (BATS:NURE) reporting earnings?

A

Nuveen Short-Term REIT ETF does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Nuveen Short-Term REIT ETF (NURE) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Nuveen Short-Term REIT ETF.

Q

What sector and industry does Nuveen Short-Term REIT ETF (NURE) operate in?

A

Nuveen Short-Term REIT ETF is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the BATS.