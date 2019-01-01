ñol

Nubia Brand International
(NASDAQ:NUBI)
9.94
00
At close: Jun 8
10.00
0.0600[0.60%]
PreMarket: 9:28AM EDT
15 minutes delayed
Day High/Low- - -
52 Week High/Low9.94 - 10.14
Open / Close- / -
Float / Outstanding- / 15.6M
Vol / Avg.- / 38.7K
Mkt Cap155.4M
P/E-
50d Avg. Price9.97
Div / Yield-
Payout Ratio-
EPS-0.04
Total Float-

Nubia Brand International (NASDAQ:NUBI), Quotes and News Summary

Nubia Brand International (NASDAQ: NUBI)

Nubia Brand International Corp is a blank check company. It is formed for the purpose of effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses.
Nubia Brand International Questions & Answers

Q
How do I buy Nubia Brand International (NUBI) stock?
A

You can purchase shares of Nubia Brand International (NASDAQ: NUBI) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q
Who are Nubia Brand International's (NUBI) competitors?
A

There are no as such competitors for Nubia Brand International.

Q
What is the target price for Nubia Brand International (NUBI) stock?
A

There is no analysis for Nubia Brand International

Q
Current Stock Price for Nubia Brand International (NUBI)?
A

The stock price for Nubia Brand International (NASDAQ: NUBI) is $9.94 last updated June 8, 2022, 4:47 PM UTC.

Q
Does Nubia Brand International (NUBI) pay a dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for Nubia Brand International.

Q
When is Nubia Brand International (NASDAQ:NUBI) reporting earnings?
A

Nubia Brand International does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q
Is Nubia Brand International (NUBI) going to split?
A

There is no upcoming split for Nubia Brand International.

Q
What sector and industry does Nubia Brand International (NUBI) operate in?
A

Nubia Brand International is in the Financial Services sector and Shell Companies industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.