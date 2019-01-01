QQQ
Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NUBD) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (ARCA: NUBD) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF's (NUBD) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF.

Q

What is the target price for Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NUBD) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF

Q

Current Stock Price for Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NUBD)?

A

The stock price for Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (ARCA: NUBD) is $24.59 last updated Today at 8:00:07 PM.

Q

Does Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NUBD) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.04 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on February 3, 2022 to stockholders of record on February 1, 2022.

Q

When is Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (ARCA:NUBD) reporting earnings?

A

Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NUBD) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF.

Q

What sector and industry does Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NUBD) operate in?

A

Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the ARCA.