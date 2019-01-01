Netcompany Group A/S is an information technology company. The company is engaged in delivering business-critical IT solutions to large Public and Private sector customers and support them in their digital transformation journeys. It generates maximum revenue from the Public segment. The company serves Finance; Government; Manufacturing and engineering; Municipalities; Retail and trade; Service companies; Telecommunication and media; Energy and Utilities and others. Geographically, it derives a majority of revenue from Denmark.