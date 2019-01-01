QQQ
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/2.2K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
72.5 - 72.5
Mkt Cap
3.6B
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
41.04
EPS
3.17
Shares
49.3M
Outstanding
Netcompany Group A/S is an information technology company. The company is engaged in delivering business-critical IT solutions to large Public and Private sector customers and support them in their digital transformation journeys. It generates maximum revenue from the Public segment. The company serves Finance; Government; Manufacturing and engineering; Municipalities; Retail and trade; Service companies; Telecommunication and media; Energy and Utilities and others. Geographically, it derives a majority of revenue from Denmark.

Netcompany Group Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Netcompany Group (NTCYF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Netcompany Group (OTCPK: NTCYF) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are Netcompany Group's (NTCYF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Netcompany Group.

Q

What is the target price for Netcompany Group (NTCYF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Netcompany Group

Q

Current Stock Price for Netcompany Group (NTCYF)?

A

The stock price for Netcompany Group (OTCPK: NTCYF) is $72.5 last updated Wed Feb 02 2022 20:44:03 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Netcompany Group (NTCYF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Netcompany Group.

Q

When is Netcompany Group (OTCPK:NTCYF) reporting earnings?

A

Netcompany Group does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Netcompany Group (NTCYF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Netcompany Group.

Q

What sector and industry does Netcompany Group (NTCYF) operate in?

A

Netcompany Group is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.