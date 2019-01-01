QQQ
DIA
SPY
TLT
GLD
BTC/USD
QQQ
DIA
SPY
TLT
GLD
BTC/USD
Sector: Materials.Industry: Metals & Mining
MedCann Industries Inc is focused on the evaluation, acquisition, and development of products and businesses in the mineral resource, pharmaceutical, and medical technology industries. It creates and develops a Distribution, Research, and Manufacturing Facility. It intends to manufacture and assemble Medicine, Cosmetic, Health treatment products, and drinks. Its products include Cannabis Oil.

MedCann Industries Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy MedCann Industries (NSRS) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of MedCann Industries (OTCEM: NSRS) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are MedCann Industries's (NSRS) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for MedCann Industries.

Q

What is the target price for MedCann Industries (NSRS) stock?

A

There is no analysis for MedCann Industries

Q

Current Stock Price for MedCann Industries (NSRS)?

A

The stock price for MedCann Industries (OTCEM: NSRS) is $0.0016 last updated Wed Feb 09 2022 14:30:19 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does MedCann Industries (NSRS) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for MedCann Industries.

Q

When is MedCann Industries (OTCEM:NSRS) reporting earnings?

A

MedCann Industries does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is MedCann Industries (NSRS) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for MedCann Industries.

Q

What sector and industry does MedCann Industries (NSRS) operate in?

A

MedCann Industries is in the Materials sector and Metals & Mining industry. They are listed on the OTCEM.