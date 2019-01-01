QQQ
6.31 - 6.7
44.6K/28.1K
0.16/2.40%
0.73 - 9.12
390.6M
79.17
6.43
32.65
0.01
Benzinga - Oct 14, 2021, 5:03PM
Nomad Royalty Co Ltd is a royalty mining company. The company purchases rights to a certain percentage of thegoldor silver producedfrom a mine, typically for the life of the mine. It generates revenues from Gold Streams, Silver Streams, Royalties, and Gold Prepay loans. The portfolio includes Woodlawn property, Blyvoor property, Gualcamayo property, Suruca property, and other properties. Its geographical segments are North America, South America, Africa, and Australia.

Analyst Ratings

Nomad Royalty Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Nomad Royalty (NSR) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Nomad Royalty (NYSE: NSR) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Nomad Royalty's (NSR) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Nomad Royalty.

Q

What is the target price for Nomad Royalty (NSR) stock?

A

The latest price target for Nomad Royalty (NYSE: NSR) was reported by William Blair on December 15, 2016. The analyst firm set a price target for 0.00 expecting NSR to fall to within 12 months (a possible -100.00% downside). 0 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Nomad Royalty (NSR)?

A

The stock price for Nomad Royalty (NYSE: NSR) is $6.3562 last updated Today at 7:54:20 PM.

Q

Does Nomad Royalty (NSR) pay a dividend?

A

The next Nomad Royalty (NSR) dividend date is projected to be 2022-03-30.

Q

When is Nomad Royalty (NYSE:NSR) reporting earnings?

A

Nomad Royalty does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Nomad Royalty (NSR) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Nomad Royalty.

Q

What sector and industry does Nomad Royalty (NSR) operate in?

A

Nomad Royalty is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the NYSE.