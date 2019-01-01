QQQ
Sector: Industrials.Industry: Industrial Conglomerates
Nisshinbo Holdings Inc is a Japan-based company that is primarily engaged in electronics, automobile brake, textile, paper, and precision instrument businesses. The company's electronics business provides shipping navigation technology, network equipment, microwave-related products, semiconductor devices, and others. The automobile brake business manufactures friction materials and assembly products. The textile business primarily manufactures non-iron shirts, non-woven fabrics, and spandex. The paper business mainly manufactures household paper, specialty paper, and processed paper products. The precision instrument business produces plastic molding parts, precision parts and others.

Nisshinbo Holdings Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Nisshinbo Holdings (NSHBY) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Nisshinbo Holdings (OTCPK: NSHBY) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are Nisshinbo Holdings's (NSHBY) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Nisshinbo Holdings.

Q

What is the target price for Nisshinbo Holdings (NSHBY) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Nisshinbo Holdings

Q

Current Stock Price for Nisshinbo Holdings (NSHBY)?

A

The stock price for Nisshinbo Holdings (OTCPK: NSHBY) is $16.8 last updated Thu Aug 05 2021 15:32:46 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Nisshinbo Holdings (NSHBY) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Nisshinbo Holdings.

Q

When is Nisshinbo Holdings (OTCPK:NSHBY) reporting earnings?

A

Nisshinbo Holdings does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Nisshinbo Holdings (NSHBY) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Nisshinbo Holdings.

Q

What sector and industry does Nisshinbo Holdings (NSHBY) operate in?

A

Nisshinbo Holdings is in the Industrials sector and Industrial Conglomerates industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.