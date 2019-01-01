Nisshinbo Holdings Inc is a Japan-based company that is primarily engaged in electronics, automobile brake, textile, paper, and precision instrument businesses. The company's electronics business provides shipping navigation technology, network equipment, microwave-related products, semiconductor devices, and others. The automobile brake business manufactures friction materials and assembly products. The textile business primarily manufactures non-iron shirts, non-woven fabrics, and spandex. The paper business mainly manufactures household paper, specialty paper, and processed paper products. The precision instrument business produces plastic molding parts, precision parts and others.