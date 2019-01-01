QQQ
Sector: Energy.Industry: Energy Equipment & Services
NXT Energy Solutions Inc is a Canadian company which offers geophysical service to the upstream oil and gas industry using its gravity-based Stress Field Detection (SFD) remote-sensing survey system. The SFD is an airborne survey system that is used in the oil and natural gas exploration industry to help in identifying areas with hydrocarbon reservoir potential. The SFD system is used to accelerate onshore and offshore exploration over any terrain with the aim of reducing the total time, cost and risk of the exploration cycle, with no environmental footprint or community impact.

NXT Energy Solutions Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy NXT Energy Solutions (NSFDF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of NXT Energy Solutions (OTCQB: NSFDF) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are NXT Energy Solutions's (NSFDF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for NXT Energy Solutions.

Q

What is the target price for NXT Energy Solutions (NSFDF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for NXT Energy Solutions

Q

Current Stock Price for NXT Energy Solutions (NSFDF)?

A

The stock price for NXT Energy Solutions (OTCQB: NSFDF) is $0.4152 last updated Wed Feb 23 2022 16:18:10 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does NXT Energy Solutions (NSFDF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for NXT Energy Solutions.

Q

When is NXT Energy Solutions (OTCQB:NSFDF) reporting earnings?

A

NXT Energy Solutions does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is NXT Energy Solutions (NSFDF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for NXT Energy Solutions.

Q

What sector and industry does NXT Energy Solutions (NSFDF) operate in?

A

NXT Energy Solutions is in the Energy sector and Energy Equipment & Services industry. They are listed on the OTCQB.