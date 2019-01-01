NXT Energy Solutions Inc is a Canadian company which offers geophysical service to the upstream oil and gas industry using its gravity-based Stress Field Detection (SFD) remote-sensing survey system. The SFD is an airborne survey system that is used in the oil and natural gas exploration industry to help in identifying areas with hydrocarbon reservoir potential. The SFD system is used to accelerate onshore and offshore exploration over any terrain with the aim of reducing the total time, cost and risk of the exploration cycle, with no environmental footprint or community impact.