Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/1.6K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
7.15 - 13
Mkt Cap
2.3B
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
-
EPS
-0.15
Shares
320M
Outstanding
Sector: Industrials.Industry: Electrical Equipment
Nordex SE is a German company that develops, manufactures, services, and markets wind power systems. Besides developing and manufacturing, the company also provides preliminary project-development services, including data analysis and processing, noise emission and shade projections, project engineering, and others. The company generates most of its revenue from the European market.

Nordex Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Nordex (NRXXY) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Nordex (OTCPK: NRXXY) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are Nordex's (NRXXY) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Nordex.

Q

What is the target price for Nordex (NRXXY) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Nordex

Q

Current Stock Price for Nordex (NRXXY)?

A

The stock price for Nordex (OTCPK: NRXXY) is $7.15 last updated Tue Jan 25 2022 16:55:57 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Nordex (NRXXY) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Nordex.

Q

When is Nordex (OTCPK:NRXXY) reporting earnings?

A

Nordex does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Nordex (NRXXY) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Nordex.

Q

What sector and industry does Nordex (NRXXY) operate in?

A

Nordex is in the Industrials sector and Electrical Equipment industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.