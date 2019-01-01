QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/-
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
- - -
Mkt Cap
3.1B
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
-
EPS
80.1
Shares
255.1M
Outstanding
There is no Press for this Ticker
Nippon Television Holdings Inc is a broadcasting and television company. The firm has three business segments, which include its content business, life and health-related business, and real estate business. The content business segment sells television advertising space across its channels, produces and licenses television content, and produces feature film content. The health business segment operates subscription-based fitness clubs, and the real estate business leases office space. Nippon Television Holdings generates the vast majority of its revenue in Japan.

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Nippon Television Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Nippon Television (NPTVF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Nippon Television (OTCPK: NPTVF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Nippon Television's (NPTVF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Nippon Television.

Q

What is the target price for Nippon Television (NPTVF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Nippon Television

Q

Current Stock Price for Nippon Television (NPTVF)?

A

The stock price for Nippon Television (OTCPK: NPTVF) is $12.1 last updated Thu Feb 04 2021 17:55:57 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Nippon Television (NPTVF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Nippon Television.

Q

When is Nippon Television (OTCPK:NPTVF) reporting earnings?

A

Nippon Television does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Nippon Television (NPTVF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Nippon Television.

Q

What sector and industry does Nippon Television (NPTVF) operate in?

A

Nippon Television is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.