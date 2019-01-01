Quadient is a France-based company engaged in providing business services to its clients. Four reportable segments compose its solutions: customer experience management, business process automation, mail-related solutions, and parcel locker solutions. The company provides solutions to various industries including financial services, insurance, and print providers, among others. Over half of the company's revenue is from the North American market and about one third from the main European countries. Mail-related solutions accounts for the majority of Quadient's revenue.