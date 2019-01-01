QQQ
Range
1.4 - 1.71
Vol / Avg.
164.4K/109.9K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
1.69 - 4.9
Mkt Cap
162.1M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
1.56
P/E
-
EPS
-0.02
Shares
95.4M
Outstanding
Nano One Materials Corp is a Canada based company engaged in developing processing technology for the production of battery materials used in electric vehicles, energy storage, and consumer electronics. It is a technology company with a patented process for the low-cost production of cathode materials used in lithium-ion batteries.

Analyst Ratings

DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Nano One Materials Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Nano One Materials (NNOMF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Nano One Materials (OTCPK: NNOMF) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are Nano One Materials's (NNOMF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Nano One Materials.

Q

What is the target price for Nano One Materials (NNOMF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Nano One Materials

Q

Current Stock Price for Nano One Materials (NNOMF)?

A

The stock price for Nano One Materials (OTCPK: NNOMF) is $1.699 last updated Today at 7:16:39 PM.

Q

Does Nano One Materials (NNOMF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Nano One Materials.

Q

When is Nano One Materials (OTCPK:NNOMF) reporting earnings?

A

Nano One Materials does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Nano One Materials (NNOMF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Nano One Materials.

Q

What sector and industry does Nano One Materials (NNOMF) operate in?

A

Nano One Materials is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.