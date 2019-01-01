QQQ
Range
0.02 - 0.02
Vol / Avg.
35.6K/190.2K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
0.02 - 1.6
Mkt Cap
5.2M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
0.02
P/E
-
EPS
0
Shares
340.3M
Outstanding
New Momentum Corp along with its subsidiary has developed and operates an online ticketing platform named Gagfare.com, which provides a ticketing system for individuals and agencies to search, book and issue flight tickets and other services. The company also offers its services through its app, Gagfare.

New Momentum Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy New Momentum (NNAX) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of New Momentum (OTCQB: NNAX) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are New Momentum's (NNAX) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for New Momentum.

Q

What is the target price for New Momentum (NNAX) stock?

A

There is no analysis for New Momentum

Q

Current Stock Price for New Momentum (NNAX)?

A

The stock price for New Momentum (OTCQB: NNAX) is $0.0153 last updated Today at 2:53:34 PM.

Q

Does New Momentum (NNAX) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for New Momentum.

Q

When is New Momentum (OTCQB:NNAX) reporting earnings?

A

New Momentum does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is New Momentum (NNAX) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for New Momentum.

Q

What sector and industry does New Momentum (NNAX) operate in?

A

New Momentum is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCQB.