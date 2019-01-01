Nolato AB is a Swedish company that develops and manufactures plastic, silicone, and thermoplastic elastomer products. The firm's operations are organized in three segments based on end market: Medical, which develops complex product systems, components, and packaging solutions for pharmaceuticals and supplements; Integrated, which develops subsystems for mobile phones; and Industrial, which develops systems for the automotive, hygiene, packaging, and furniture industries. Roughly a third of the firm's revenue is generated in Asia, with the rest coming from Europe and North America.