Nolato AB is a Swedish company that develops and manufactures plastic, silicone, and thermoplastic elastomer products. The firm's operations are organized in three segments based on end market: Medical, which develops complex product systems, components, and packaging solutions for pharmaceuticals and supplements; Integrated, which develops subsystems for mobile phones; and Industrial, which develops systems for the automotive, hygiene, packaging, and furniture industries. Roughly a third of the firm's revenue is generated in Asia, with the rest coming from Europe and North America.

Nolato Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Nolato (NLTBF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Nolato (OTCPK: NLTBF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Nolato's (NLTBF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Nolato.

Q

What is the target price for Nolato (NLTBF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Nolato

Q

Current Stock Price for Nolato (NLTBF)?

A

The stock price for Nolato (OTCPK: NLTBF) is $87.2491 last updated Thu Nov 19 2020 17:15:37 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Nolato (NLTBF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Nolato.

Q

When is Nolato (OTCPK:NLTBF) reporting earnings?

A

Nolato does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Nolato (NLTBF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Nolato.

Q

What sector and industry does Nolato (NLTBF) operate in?

A

Nolato is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.