Range
0.02 - 0.03
Vol / Avg.
93.5K/106.1K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
0.01 - 0.09
Mkt Cap
2.6M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
0.03
P/E
-
EPS
0
Shares
113.2M
Outstanding
There is no Press for this Ticker
Northern Lights Resources Corp is an exploration and development company that is advancing two projects: The 100% owned, Secret Pass Gold Project located in Arizona; and the Medicine Springs silver-zinc-lead Project located in Elko County Nevada where the company is in joint venture with Reyna Silver Corp.

Northern Lights Resources Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Northern Lights Resources (NLRCF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Northern Lights Resources (OTCQB: NLRCF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Northern Lights Resources's (NLRCF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Northern Lights Resources.

Q

What is the target price for Northern Lights Resources (NLRCF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Northern Lights Resources

Q

Current Stock Price for Northern Lights Resources (NLRCF)?

A

The stock price for Northern Lights Resources (OTCQB: NLRCF) is $0.0228 last updated Today at 3:26:21 PM.

Q

Does Northern Lights Resources (NLRCF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Northern Lights Resources.

Q

When is Northern Lights Resources (OTCQB:NLRCF) reporting earnings?

A

Northern Lights Resources does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Northern Lights Resources (NLRCF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Northern Lights Resources.

Q

What sector and industry does Northern Lights Resources (NLRCF) operate in?

A

Northern Lights Resources is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCQB.