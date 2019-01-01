QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/0K
Div / Yield
1.03/2.11%
52 Wk
48.85 - 49.04
Mkt Cap
1.5B
Payout Ratio
19.97
Open
-
P/E
9.79
EPS
166.9
Shares
31.1M
Outstanding
There is no Press for this Ticker
Sector: Consumer Staples.Industry: Food Products
Nippon Suisan Kaisha Ltd primarily operates in the marine and food product businesses. The company divides its business activities into four segments: the marine products segment, which is engaged in the fishing, processing, and sale of marine products; the food segment, which produces and sells processed food products; the fine segment, which consists of the manufacture and sale of generic pharmaceuticals and health food; and the logistics segment, which is engaged in the cold storage of marine products and cargo transportation. The company also provides construction and repair of ships, marine transportation, and engineering services, and it operates in cosmetics business through its subsidiary.

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Nippon Suisan Kaisha Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Nippon Suisan Kaisha (NISUY) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Nippon Suisan Kaisha (OTCPK: NISUY) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Nippon Suisan Kaisha's (NISUY) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Nippon Suisan Kaisha.

Q

What is the target price for Nippon Suisan Kaisha (NISUY) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Nippon Suisan Kaisha

Q

Current Stock Price for Nippon Suisan Kaisha (NISUY)?

A

The stock price for Nippon Suisan Kaisha (OTCPK: NISUY) is $48.85 last updated Tue Dec 07 2021 18:50:01 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Nippon Suisan Kaisha (NISUY) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.14 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on December 27, 2000 to stockholders of record on Invalid DateTime.

Q

When is Nippon Suisan Kaisha (OTCPK:NISUY) reporting earnings?

A

Nippon Suisan Kaisha does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Nippon Suisan Kaisha (NISUY) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Nippon Suisan Kaisha.

Q

What sector and industry does Nippon Suisan Kaisha (NISUY) operate in?

A

Nippon Suisan Kaisha is in the Consumer Staples sector and Food Products industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.