Nippon Suisan Kaisha Ltd primarily operates in the marine and food product businesses. The company divides its business activities into four segments: the marine products segment, which is engaged in the fishing, processing, and sale of marine products; the food segment, which produces and sells processed food products; the fine segment, which consists of the manufacture and sale of generic pharmaceuticals and health food; and the logistics segment, which is engaged in the cold storage of marine products and cargo transportation. The company also provides construction and repair of ships, marine transportation, and engineering services, and it operates in cosmetics business through its subsidiary.