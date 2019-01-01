QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
0.76 - 0.85
Vol / Avg.
1M/1.4M
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
0.73 - 1.76
Mkt Cap
72.3M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
0.77
P/E
-
EPS
-0.73
Shares
84.3M
Outstanding
BitNile Holdings Inc is engaged in providing Bitcoin mining, data center operations, and decentralized finance (DeFi) initiatives.

Earnings


Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-05-23
REV
Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-04-14
REV

Analyst Ratings


DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

BitNile Holdings Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy BitNile Holdings (NILE) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of BitNile Holdings (AMEX: NILE) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are BitNile Holdings's (NILE) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for BitNile Holdings.

Q

What is the target price for BitNile Holdings (NILE) stock?

A

The latest price target for BitNile Holdings (AMEX: NILE) was reported by Ascendiant Capital on December 15, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 6.00 expecting NILE to rise to within 12 months (a possible 599.71% upside). 1 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for BitNile Holdings (NILE)?

A

The stock price for BitNile Holdings (AMEX: NILE) is $0.8575 last updated Today at 7:05:16 PM.

Q

Does BitNile Holdings (NILE) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.70 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on March 7, 2016 to stockholders of record on February 18, 2016.

Q

When is BitNile Holdings (AMEX:NILE) reporting earnings?

A

BitNile Holdings’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 23, 2022.

Q

Is BitNile Holdings (NILE) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for BitNile Holdings.

Q

What sector and industry does BitNile Holdings (NILE) operate in?

A

BitNile Holdings is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the AMEX.