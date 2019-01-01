QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/-
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
- - -
Mkt Cap
-
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
-
EPS
65.24
Shares
5.9M
Outstanding
There is no Press for this Ticker
Niitaka Co., Ltd. is engaged in the manufacturing and selling of surfactant-related products for professional use in the food business industry. The company's product offering includes detergents, cleaners and bleach, solid fuel, food sanitation products, and an active ingredient. In addition, the company also engaged in the selling and leasing of commercial kitchen equipment and manufactures raw materials for cosmetics.

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Niitaka Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Niitaka (NIAKF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Niitaka (OTCPK: NIAKF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Niitaka's (NIAKF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Niitaka.

Q

What is the target price for Niitaka (NIAKF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Niitaka

Q

Current Stock Price for Niitaka (NIAKF)?

A

The stock price for Niitaka (OTCPK: NIAKF) is $ last updated Thu Jan 01 1970 00:00:00 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Niitaka (NIAKF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Niitaka.

Q

When is Niitaka (OTCPK:NIAKF) reporting earnings?

A

Niitaka does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Niitaka (NIAKF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Niitaka.

Q

What sector and industry does Niitaka (NIAKF) operate in?

A

Niitaka is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.