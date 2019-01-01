QQQ
(NHWK)
Day High/Low
- - -
Vol / Avg.
- / 64.3K
Div / Yield
-
52 Week High/Low
2.4 - 2.67
Mkt Cap
62.2M
Payout Ratio
-
Open / Close
- / -
P/E
-
EPS
-0.54
Float / Outstanding
24.3M / 25.6M
50d Avg. Price
2.41

NightHawk Biosciences (AMEX:NHWK), Quotes and News Summary

NightHawk Biosciences (AMEX: NHWK) stock price, news, charts, stock research, profile.

NightHawk Biosciences Inc is a commercial-stage company with a fully integrated ecosystem to accelerate the discovery and development of novel therapies that arm the immune system. By leveraging its proprietary platforms, the company is advancing its first-in-class product portfolio with a focus on cancer and inflammatory and infectious diseases. Its current pipeline has two categories: Oncology and Biodefense.
NightHawk Biosciences Questions & Answers

Q
How do I buy NightHawk Biosciences (NHWK) stock?
A

You can purchase shares of NightHawk Biosciences (AMEX: NHWK) through any online brokerage.

Q
Who are NightHawk Biosciences's (NHWK) competitors?
A

There are no as such competitors for NightHawk Biosciences.

Q
What is the target price for NightHawk Biosciences (NHWK) stock?
A

There is no analysis for NightHawk Biosciences

Q
Current Stock Price for NightHawk Biosciences (NHWK)?
A

The stock price for NightHawk Biosciences (AMEX: NHWK) is $2.425 last updated Tue May 03 2022 19:55:36 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q
Does NightHawk Biosciences (NHWK) pay a dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for NightHawk Biosciences.

Q
When is NightHawk Biosciences (AMEX:NHWK) reporting earnings?
A

NightHawk Biosciences does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q
Is NightHawk Biosciences (NHWK) going to split?
A

There is no upcoming split for NightHawk Biosciences.

Q
What sector and industry does NightHawk Biosciences (NHWK) operate in?
A

NightHawk Biosciences is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the AMEX.