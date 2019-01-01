QQQ
There is no Press for this Ticker
Sector: Health Care.Industry: Biotechnology
National Graphite Corp is a shell company.

Analyst Ratings

DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

National Graphite Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy National Graphite (NGRC) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of National Graphite (OTCPK: NGRC) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are National Graphite's (NGRC) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for National Graphite.

Q

What is the target price for National Graphite (NGRC) stock?

A

There is no analysis for National Graphite

Q

Current Stock Price for National Graphite (NGRC)?

A

The stock price for National Graphite (OTCPK: NGRC) is $0.149 last updated Wed Feb 23 2022 16:42:45 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does National Graphite (NGRC) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for National Graphite.

Q

When is National Graphite (OTCPK:NGRC) reporting earnings?

A

National Graphite does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is National Graphite (NGRC) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for National Graphite.

Q

What sector and industry does National Graphite (NGRC) operate in?

A

National Graphite is in the Health Care sector and Biotechnology industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.