Sector: Consumer Discretionary.Industry: Hotels, Restaurants & Leisure
NagaCorp Ltd is an investment holding company primarily involved in the resorts and casinos industry. The company has two business segments, Casino Operations; and Hotel and Entertainment Operations. The Casino Operations business manages gaming activities, primarily at the company's flagship resort, NagaWorld. The resort has a variety of gaming halls, shopping galleries, restaurants, and meeting spaces. Furthermore, it contains segments both gaming tables and electronic gaming machines. The Hotel and Entertainment Operations segment manages the hotel and leisure businesses of the company. NagaCorp generates the vast majority of its revenue in Cambodia, where it has a casino license until 2065.

NagaCorp Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy NagaCorp (NGCRY) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of NagaCorp (OTCPK: NGCRY) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are NagaCorp's (NGCRY) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for NagaCorp.

Q

What is the target price for NagaCorp (NGCRY) stock?

A

There is no analysis for NagaCorp

Q

Current Stock Price for NagaCorp (NGCRY)?

A

The stock price for NagaCorp (OTCPK: NGCRY) is $58.055 last updated Thu Feb 10 2022 17:58:04 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does NagaCorp (NGCRY) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.77 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on October 15, 2012 to stockholders of record on August 21, 2012.

Q

When is NagaCorp (OTCPK:NGCRY) reporting earnings?

A

NagaCorp does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is NagaCorp (NGCRY) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for NagaCorp.

Q

What sector and industry does NagaCorp (NGCRY) operate in?

A

NagaCorp is in the Consumer Discretionary sector and Hotels, Restaurants & Leisure industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.