NagaCorp Ltd is an investment holding company primarily involved in the resorts and casinos industry. The company has two business segments, Casino Operations; and Hotel and Entertainment Operations. The Casino Operations business manages gaming activities, primarily at the company's flagship resort, NagaWorld. The resort has a variety of gaming halls, shopping galleries, restaurants, and meeting spaces. Furthermore, it contains segments both gaming tables and electronic gaming machines. The Hotel and Entertainment Operations segment manages the hotel and leisure businesses of the company. NagaCorp generates the vast majority of its revenue in Cambodia, where it has a casino license until 2065.