There is no Press for this Ticker

FlexShares STOXX Global Broad Infrastructure Index Fund Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy FlexShares STOXX Global Broad Infrastructure Index Fund (NFRA) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of FlexShares STOXX Global Broad Infrastructure Index Fund (ARCA: NFRA) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are FlexShares STOXX Global Broad Infrastructure Index Fund's (NFRA) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for FlexShares STOXX Global Broad Infrastructure Index Fund.

Q

What is the target price for FlexShares STOXX Global Broad Infrastructure Index Fund (NFRA) stock?

A

There is no analysis for FlexShares STOXX Global Broad Infrastructure Index Fund

Q

Current Stock Price for FlexShares STOXX Global Broad Infrastructure Index Fund (NFRA)?

A

The stock price for FlexShares STOXX Global Broad Infrastructure Index Fund (ARCA: NFRA) is $53.44 last updated Today at 6:46:15 PM.

Q

Does FlexShares STOXX Global Broad Infrastructure Index Fund (NFRA) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.39 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on September 28, 2018 to stockholders of record on September 24, 2018.

Q

When is FlexShares STOXX Global Broad Infrastructure Index Fund (ARCA:NFRA) reporting earnings?

A

FlexShares STOXX Global Broad Infrastructure Index Fund does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is FlexShares STOXX Global Broad Infrastructure Index Fund (NFRA) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for FlexShares STOXX Global Broad Infrastructure Index Fund.

Q

What sector and industry does FlexShares STOXX Global Broad Infrastructure Index Fund (NFRA) operate in?

A

FlexShares STOXX Global Broad Infrastructure Index Fund is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the ARCA.