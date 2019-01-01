NDT Pharmaceuticals Inc is a biotechnology company focused on developing revolutionary therapies for severe neurological disorders associated with traumatic brain injury. Its Nanoscale Particle Complex (NPC) technology represents the leading edge of phospholipid-based nano-encapsulation delivery systems (less than 100 nanometers in diameter; mean diameter of 40 nanometers in current liquid product samples with the capability to engineer significantly smaller nanocarrier particles) that create instant delivery of payloads into the bloodstream, beginning through the membranes of the mouth.