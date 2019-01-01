Nine Dragons Paper (Holdings) Ltd operates as a paper products manufacturer. The company primarily produces liner board, corrugating medium, and coated duplex boards. In addition to packaging paperboard, the Group is also engaged in the production of printing and writing a paper in Dongguan and Taicang and the development of packaging paperboard and specialty paper production in Leshan, Sichuan Province. Most of the company's revenues are generated from the sale of packaging paper and the rest from sales of printing and writing paper, high-value specialty paper products, and Pulp.