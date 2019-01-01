|Date
|Analyst Firm
|Analyst Name
|Action
|Rating
|Action Price
|Prior Price
|Target
You can purchase shares of Nine Dragons Paper (OTCPK: NDGPY) through any online brokerage.
There are no as such competitors for Nine Dragons Paper.
There is no analysis for Nine Dragons Paper
The stock price for Nine Dragons Paper (OTCPK: NDGPY) is $19.842 last updated Today at 4:00:44 PM.
A quarterly cash dividend of $0.14 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on February 4, 2013 to stockholders of record on December 13, 2012.
Nine Dragons Paper does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.
There is no upcoming split for Nine Dragons Paper.
Nine Dragons Paper is in the Materials sector and Paper & Forest Products industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.