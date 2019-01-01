NDatalyze Corp develops technologically-based, specialized products, databases, and applications. The YMI division is developing a data-driven consumer mHealth application designed to predict current and future health conditions to lessen the cost of health services and decrease the load on health care services. The MLdelic division is providing a database platform that may be used to predict potential benefits associated with the use of entheogenic compounds within the mental health sector. The Medxtractor division manufactures small-scale bio-extractors that are used to extract essential oils from botanical materials.