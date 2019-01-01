QQQ
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/0K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
214.79 - 307.65
Mkt Cap
17.6B
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
93.79
EPS
0.75
Shares
63.1M
Outstanding
There is no Press for this Ticker
Nice is an enterprise software company that operates in two segments: customer engagement and financial crime and compliance. The company develops on-premises and cloud software based on data analytics. In customer engagement, Nice uses its software to offer services in workforce engagement management and contact center infrastructure, serving both niches. WEM products optimize call center efficiency, using data for call volume forecasting and scheduling. CCI products are cloud-based infrastructure products for back-end call routing. In financial crime and compliance, Nice sells anti-money-laundering, risk management, and fraud prevention software products.

Analyst Ratings

NICE Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy NICE (NCSYF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of NICE (OTCPK: NCSYF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are NICE's (NCSYF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for NICE.

Q

What is the target price for NICE (NCSYF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for NICE

Q

Current Stock Price for NICE (NCSYF)?

A

The stock price for NICE (OTCPK: NCSYF) is $279.5 last updated Mon Jan 10 2022 14:38:51 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does NICE (NCSYF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for NICE.

Q

When is NICE (OTCPK:NCSYF) reporting earnings?

A

NICE does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is NICE (NCSYF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for NICE.

Q

What sector and industry does NICE (NCSYF) operate in?

A

NICE is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.