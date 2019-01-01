Nichicon is a Japanese technological company. The company's product lines are aluminum electrolytic capacitors, plastic film capacitors, vehicle-to-home systems, household power storage systems, power sources for medical accelerators, power sources for academic study accelerators, chargers, power storage systems for public and industrial use, switching power supplies, function modules, voltage sag compensators, and long-life voltage sag compensators. Its key business regions are Japan, Asia, the U.S., and Europe.