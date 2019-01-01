QQQ
Range
0.08 - 0.18
Vol / Avg.
18.4K/12.3K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
0.03 - 0.26
Mkt Cap
301.2K
Payout Ratio
-
Open
0.08
P/E
-
EPS
-0.01
Shares
1.7M
Outstanding
There is no Press for this Ticker
Nestbuilder.com Corp is engaged in the business of providing digital media and marketing services for the real estate industry. It currently generates revenue from service fees (video creation and production and website hosting (ReachFactor)). The firm operates in one primary operating segment being real estate, mainly through web-assisted services. Its product offerings include Enterprise Video Production; Virtual Tour; social media and marketing platform under the 'ReachFactor' brand name offers a variety of solutions to agents and brokers such as web design and web hosting; web site LoseTheAgent.com, which is a site dedicated to peer-to-peer real estate transactions between home sellers and buyers - the so-called For Sale By Owner.

Analyst Ratings

DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Nestbuilder.com Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Nestbuilder.com (NBLD) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Nestbuilder.com (OTCQB: NBLD) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Nestbuilder.com's (NBLD) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Nestbuilder.com.

Q

What is the target price for Nestbuilder.com (NBLD) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Nestbuilder.com

Q

Current Stock Price for Nestbuilder.com (NBLD)?

A

The stock price for Nestbuilder.com (OTCQB: NBLD) is $0.18 last updated Today at 4:31:58 PM.

Q

Does Nestbuilder.com (NBLD) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Nestbuilder.com.

Q

When is Nestbuilder.com (OTCQB:NBLD) reporting earnings?

A

Nestbuilder.com does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Nestbuilder.com (NBLD) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Nestbuilder.com.

Q

What sector and industry does Nestbuilder.com (NBLD) operate in?

A

Nestbuilder.com is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCQB.