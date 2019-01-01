Nestbuilder.com Corp is engaged in the business of providing digital media and marketing services for the real estate industry. It currently generates revenue from service fees (video creation and production and website hosting (ReachFactor)). The firm operates in one primary operating segment being real estate, mainly through web-assisted services. Its product offerings include Enterprise Video Production; Virtual Tour; social media and marketing platform under the 'ReachFactor' brand name offers a variety of solutions to agents and brokers such as web design and web hosting; web site LoseTheAgent.com, which is a site dedicated to peer-to-peer real estate transactions between home sellers and buyers - the so-called For Sale By Owner.