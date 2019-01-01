QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
There is no Press for this Ticker
North America Frac Sand Inc, is a Calfornia based company doing business as Voycare which operates as a medical tourism and telemedicine service provider. It helps overseas patients gain access to quality health care primarily in the fields of oncology, in vitro fertilization, cosmetic surgery, and wellness.

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

North America Frac Sand Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy North America Frac Sand (NAFS) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of North America Frac Sand (OTCPK: NAFS) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are North America Frac Sand's (NAFS) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for North America Frac Sand.

Q

What is the target price for North America Frac Sand (NAFS) stock?

A

There is no analysis for North America Frac Sand

Q

Current Stock Price for North America Frac Sand (NAFS)?

A

The stock price for North America Frac Sand (OTCPK: NAFS) is $0.00385 last updated Today at 6:04:00 PM.

Q

Does North America Frac Sand (NAFS) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for North America Frac Sand.

Q

When is North America Frac Sand (OTCPK:NAFS) reporting earnings?

A

North America Frac Sand does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is North America Frac Sand (NAFS) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for North America Frac Sand.

Q

What sector and industry does North America Frac Sand (NAFS) operate in?

A

North America Frac Sand is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.