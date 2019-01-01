QQQ
There is no Press for this Ticker
Mizrahi Tefahot Bank offers commercial and personal banking services. The company reports seven core segments: household, consisting of individuals with assets less than ILS 3 million in assets; private banking, consisting of individuals with financial assets greater than ILS 3 million; micro and small business; medium business; large business; institutional investor, servicing asset managers, fund managers, and insurance companies; and financial management, including trade operations, asset, and liability management, and miscellaneous investments. Approximately half of the company's total revenue comes from the household segment. The company operates through a branch network spanning Israel, Europe, and the Americas.

Mizrahi Tefahot Bank Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Mizrahi Tefahot Bank (MZTFF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Mizrahi Tefahot Bank (OTCPK: MZTFF) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are Mizrahi Tefahot Bank's (MZTFF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Mizrahi Tefahot Bank.

Q

What is the target price for Mizrahi Tefahot Bank (MZTFF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Mizrahi Tefahot Bank

Q

Current Stock Price for Mizrahi Tefahot Bank (MZTFF)?

A

The stock price for Mizrahi Tefahot Bank (OTCPK: MZTFF) is $36.2547 last updated Tue Nov 09 2021 16:42:55 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Mizrahi Tefahot Bank (MZTFF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Mizrahi Tefahot Bank.

Q

When is Mizrahi Tefahot Bank (OTCPK:MZTFF) reporting earnings?

A

Mizrahi Tefahot Bank does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Mizrahi Tefahot Bank (MZTFF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Mizrahi Tefahot Bank.

Q

What sector and industry does Mizrahi Tefahot Bank (MZTFF) operate in?

A

Mizrahi Tefahot Bank is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.