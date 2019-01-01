Mizrahi Tefahot Bank offers commercial and personal banking services. The company reports seven core segments: household, consisting of individuals with assets less than ILS 3 million in assets; private banking, consisting of individuals with financial assets greater than ILS 3 million; micro and small business; medium business; large business; institutional investor, servicing asset managers, fund managers, and insurance companies; and financial management, including trade operations, asset, and liability management, and miscellaneous investments. Approximately half of the company's total revenue comes from the household segment. The company operates through a branch network spanning Israel, Europe, and the Americas.